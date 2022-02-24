Round-up - Aylesbury United sign new winger as weather claims weekend's games

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in their 1-1 with Harefield United earlier this month, Brian Haule's header well saved (Picture by Iain Willcocks)

The wet and windy weather ended up being the winner at the weekend, with games called off for Ducks, Dynamos and Rangers.

Aylesbury United’s fixture against St Neots Town was called off at the last moment because of a waterlogged pitch.

But they hope to be back in action this weekend at home to promotion chasing AFC Dunstable, who are third in the Southern League Division One Central behind Bedford Town and Berkhamsted.

Despite their run of ten defeats, their good start to the season still sees Ben Williams’ side 15th in the table.

And the Ducks have boosted their squad with the signing of forward Harry Scott from Thame United.

Scott, who primarily plays as a winger, has actually worn the green and white of the Ducks previously, having played as a trialist during pre-season in 2018-19 and notably scoring twice in a friendly against Colchester United Under-23s.

His previous clubs include Aylesbury FC, Berkhamsted, Beaconsfield Town and Winslow United. This season he has made 21 appearances for the Red Kites, scoring three times.

Risborough Rangers’ home game was also called off at midday on Saturday due to the torrential rain which waterlogged the pitch at the BEP Stadium. The storm also claimed the Development team’s game at New Bradwell St Peter.

Rangers beat Long Crendon 4-0 at Oxford City FC’s ground on Tuesday evening in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy 3rd Round. Gavin James, Bertie Squires-Adams, Kieron Schmidt and Marcus Wyllie were the scorers.

They will be back in league action on Saturday, travelling to Arlesey Town in the South Midlands Premier Division.

Then in a busy week, Risborough will entertain 16th placed London Colney on Tuesday (March 1) in another league encounter, kicking-off at 7.45pm.

Currently second the table, Rangers trail New Salamis - who drew 1-1 with Harpenden Town at the weekend and beat London Colney 3-0 on Tuesday - by five points, but still have four games in hand. The leaders are on 66 points after 28 games and Mark Eaton’s side have 61 from 24.

Steve Bateman’s Aylesbury Vale Dynamos have rearranged Saturday’s postponed game with Broadfields United for Tuesday, March 8.

Dynamos, 11th in the table, were beaten 4-1 by 16th-placed Tring Athletic in the SSML Premier Division on Tuesday evening.