Round-up - Aylesbury United end ten-game losing streak with draw against AFC Dunstable

New signing Harry Scott scored on his debut for Ducks (PICTURES BY MIKE SNELL)

Aylesbury United at last ended their ten-game losing streak with a long-overdue point against promotion-chasing AFC Dunstable.

New signing Harry Scott scored for the Ducks on his debut, with a sublime lob from outside the area.

Their visitors had taken the lead after a quarter of an hour, but Ben Williams’ side earned a 1-1 draw, despite playing much of the second half with ten men following a second yellow card for Ben Seaton.

Celebrating Harry Scott's goal against AFC Dunstable

It was the Ducks’ first positive result since their draw with Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford Town in mid-December.

The welcome confidence boost sees United in 14th place ahead of Saturday’s trip to another high-flying side Welwyn Garden City, who are fourth in the table.

It has also been a good week for Spartan South Midlands Premier Division title-chasers Risborough Rangers.

They followed up last Tuesday’s 4-0 Gladwish Challenge Trophy win against Long Crendon at Oxford City’s ground with a 3-0 win over Arlesey Town in the league on Saturday.

Harry Scott scores for Aylesbury United in their 1-1 draw with AFC Dunstable

Their scorers in the third round of the cup were Gavin James, Bertie Squires-Adams, Kieron Schmidt and Marcus Wyllie.

James was also on Saturday’s scoresheet along with Bailey Osbourne and Josh Urquhart as Rangers overcame their seventh-placed hosts.

Risborough beat 17th-placed London Colney 5-1 in the league last night (Tuesday) with two goals each for Liam Marum and Bailey Osbourne and Evans Lamboh adding the other.

It means Mark Eaton’s side return to the top of the table on 67 points from 26 games, a point ahead of New Salamis on 66 from 28 games.

Leighton Town are third on 56 points from 29 fixtures. Rangers are away this Saturday playing Broadfields United, sitting 15th, at Rayner’s Lane FC.

After a great run of results, Aylesbury Vale Dynamos are without a win in their last seven games now, since beating Leverstock Green in late January.

Tring Athletic, fighting for points at the lower end of the table, were 4-1 winners last Tuesday and a much-changed Dynamos lost 3-1 to fourth-placed Hadley, who proved too strong on Saturday.

Callum Shortt and Davide Pobbe scored their consolations.