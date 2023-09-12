Round-up: ​ADL teams get back into action

ADL round-up.

Five Premier Division sides started their season in the Berks & Bucks Charles Twelvetree Cup. Four are into the second round with wins against North Bucks sides.

Stoke Mandeville scored after 53 seconds through Daniel O'Sullivan to beat Stony Stratford 1-0 despite a late red card to keeper Pat Callaghan.

Wingrave won the derby at Wing 2-1 after coming from behind; a stunning Joe Bunce volley sealing it. Great Missenden beat Great Longford 3-2 through two Graham Stevenson early goals and Charlie Brooks with 20 minutes left. Elmhurst drew 3-3 with Milton Keynes College before going through 4-2 on penalties, goalkeeper Dylan Griffiths saving two spot kicks.

Wendover bowed out as they were humbled 6-0 at home by Maidenhead Town.

Two of three league debutants were in action. Chesham Youth, entering direct to the Premier Division, led promoted Aylesbury Vale TT 2-1 before Vale equalised on half-time through Amir Jafri and turned the game around in the second half, a set piece the winner from sub Safeer Butt for a 3-2 away win.

AWFC. also promoted, eased to a 5-0 win over Tring Athletic Zebras, Tom Shepperd with a hat-trick, Lewis Stevens and Shawn Chakauya.

In Division One the big winners were Thame B who hammered neighbours Haddenham Utd 7-0. Jimmy Riley with a treble; braces for Dino Bonwick and Jordan Laurence.

Rivets Sports lost their heads at St Leonard in a 15 minute second half spell at St Leonards who took an early lead via Reece Churchill into the break, despite numerous Rivets chances.

Rivets’ first sub received two yellows in seven minutes of entering play added to a Sin Bin meant nine-man Rivets conceded two goals from Ben Higgins and Ricky Maguire to give St Leonards a 3-0 win.

In a rivalry from last year AWFC Reserves came away with the points at Potten End with a 4-2 away win. Elliot Johnson’s free kick and Archie Whiten goals in the first half, Harrison Grinstead and Jake Dann in the second.

Newly-named Aylesbury Royals we down 3-2 at home to Stoke Mandeville Reserves; birthday boy Brandon Martin with a brace cancelling out Leon Hardings, Dylan Tucker the other Mandeville goalscorer. .

In Division Two the high scorers were newly-renamed Aylesbury FC who hit Wingrave Developments 9-2. Callum Sweeny with a hat-trick and a Callum Fallows a brace the main scorers.

Rivets Sports Reserves lost 5-0 at home to Thame C, Steve Southey with two goals.

New boys Aylesbury Hearts picked up their first point at Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves, Akeel Khan scoring his first Hearts goal in a 1-1 draw.

Newly-merged Steeple Claydon & Ludgershall went down 2-1 at home to Wendover Reserves, Ben Goody and Callum Thomas netting.