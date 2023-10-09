Round-up: ADL sides do battle in League Cup
The main focus was the preliminary round of the League Cup, with no Premier Division sides yet featuring.
Wendover Reserves from Division Two took Division One Haddenham all the way, Steve Ricouard equalising for Wendover in the 90th minute to make it 1-1, but Haddenham squeezed through 9-8 on penalties.
Aylesbury FC and Aylesbury Vale TT Reserves also went to penalties; FC ran into a 4-1 half time lead but Vale managed to pull the game back before FC won 4-2 on spot kicks.
Aylesbury Royals had a rampant 10-1 win over Rivets Reserves, Nathan Perna hitting four, but Rivets’ first team overcame Buckinghamshire United 3-1, the Sunderland brothers Marc (2) and Ryan on target. Aylesbury Hearts demolished Oving Development 6-0, Akeel Khan and Luis Silva with braces.
Oving’s first team saw off Thame C 6-2, Josh Dance with four goals, while AWFC Reserves beat Thame B 3-1, Daman Connor, Archie White and Andy Maule netting.
In the Premier Division, defending champions Great Missenden lost 2-0 at Aylesbury Vale, who go second. Mohammed Waqar and Nana Kwasi Sefar with the goals. Chesham Youth saw off Wendover 2-0 via a Sam Horan double, while Wingrave beat Elmhurst 3-2.
There was one game in Division Three with Aylesbury Hornets hitting Wingrave Development 8-1, hat-tricks from Aaron Huddlestone and Shaun Chakauya. Hornets move second in the table.
In the Herts Junior Cup only one ADL side progressed as St Leonard's beat Evergreen Reserves 6-2.