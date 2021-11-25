Rivets Sports produce cup result of the day - Aylesbury Saturday League round-up

.

Last weekend's games saw the Cups take the focus as we near to all our Cup Competitions reaching the Quarter Final stages.

The result of the day came in the Marsworth Senior Cup which saw Rivets Sports from Division One beat Premier Division Long Marston 4-1; Goalscorers, Matty Logan, Matt Harris, Ryan Sunderland, Danny Clarke. Prestwood avoided a banana skin at Aylesbury Raiders who did well to only go down 2-1. Chris and George Davies scoring. Hale Leys received a bye as FC Aristocrat forfeited.

In the Thomas Field Shield Tetsworth avoided a cup upset in their derby away at Thame B; winning 4-1, Joe Kitchen. Tom Gant & Ryan Binnee 2.

In the Sheffield Jackman Cup holders AVD Sports are out as in form Elmhurst beat them 3-1. Mohammed Waqar 2 and Steven Gomez goals. AFC Berryfields are finding a little form as they beat St Leonard’s 3-1. Wingrave are showing their mettle as they came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Ludgershall 2-3. An own goal, George Morris and Taylor Brown scoring. Aylesbury Vale went 2-0 up through a Toby Ward brace over Aylesbury Hornets before the away side got back to 2-2 via Jamie John’s and Aaron McKenzie before a late Joe Kittle penalty saw Vale through 3-2.

In the Berks & Bucks Cup Aylesbury Vikings battled well against Great Horwood remaining in the game before succumbing 7-3, the result leaves the ADL with 4 Clubs in the next round.

In League Action Stoke Mandeville beat AWFC 1-0 via a Stuart Creaser goal, AW missing a last gasp penalty for an equaliser. Wendover Reserves leapfrogged Tetsworth Reserves with a 4-1 win. Stephen Ricouard 2, Ibby Khan and Corbin Rose scoring.

In Division Two it is getting right at the top. Aylesbury Vikings Reserves blew a 2-0 lead in a game of two halves at Stone Utd. A mad 20 yard looping own goal and a Will Holman drive we’re cancelled out by a Matt Rennie header and Brett Collins finish, the Vikings should of been out of sight but ended up just holding on.