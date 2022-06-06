Risborough Rangers manager - let's learn from the experience and come back stronger

Risborough Rangers manager Mark Eaton with Alex Sethi last season Picture by Charlie Carter

In a statement on the club’s website he says: “Now the dust has settled on the 2021-2022 season I wanted to thank the whole squad for their unbelievable effort and achievements, there is no doubt the end result of losing the title and then not being promoted due to the ground grading was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone at the club.

"We won promotion with our performance on the pitch. The FA's decision not to grant us the eight-week extension needed to get the ground grading says a lot about their hollow talk supporting grass roots football.”

He is also grateful to all their sponsors especially B.E.P Construction Ltd and all the committee for their unwavering support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don't think I'll ever truly get over it but have decided we simply have to live with what happened, learn from the experience and come back stronger and even better prepared,” he said after their second-placed finish in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Eaton said the bulk of last year’s squad will be staying, boosted by some new additions.

“We have specifically targeted players who we believe will improve us, the quality of our current squad should give an indication of the calibre of players joining,” he explained.

“I looked closely at where I think we needed to improve on and off the pitch and am delighted to announce our new management team for the coming season.”

Danny Nicholls will be joining as Assistant Manager. He has incredible experience both in the pro and non league game with previous clubs including Kettering Town, Oxford City, Corby and Hemel Hempstead Town and holds a UEFA A licence.

Having played for several years at the club James Tovey has been appointed goalkeeping coach.

Jon Franklin will continue as part of the management team, while Adam Morris will be taking up a new role as First Team Coach following his announcement to retire from playing.

Alex Sethi will be back on the pitch.