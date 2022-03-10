Risborough Rangers leading race to league title after another good win

Risborough Rangers' BEP Stadium

Risborough Rangers have their noses in front again at the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division as the quest for the title intensifies in the run-in.

Rangers now have 70 points after just four draws and one defeat in their 27 fixtures - and still have games in hand over most of the chasing pack.

Risborough enjoyed a 4-1 win on the road at Broadfields United at the weekend, with Marcus Wyllie netting twice in the first half before setting up late goals for subs Sean Coles and Gavin James.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closest rivals for the title are second placed New Salamis, who were 8-0 victors over lowly Holmer Green, taking their tally after 29 games to 69 points.

The chase seems to be between the top two now, as Hadley, in third are 11 points behind (58 points from 27 games) after beating Harefield United 1-0.

And following their 2-0 defeat by Tring Athletic, Paul Bonham’s Leighton Town slipped to fourth (56 points from 30 games) .

Aylesbury United’s game at Welwyn Garden City on Saturday was called off by the referee after a pitch inspection.

Ben Williams’ side have to wait until next Tuesday (15th) for another chance to build on their draw with AFC Dunstable last week, which ended their ten-game losing streak.

They will travel to St Neots Town, who are 12th in the Southern League Division One Central, for a rearranged game.

Although Ducks are four places below, they have games in hand over the teams around them and are still comfortably clear of the danger zone, with Colney Heath and Wantage Town in the relegation places.

There was also disappointment for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, with both of their games being called off this week.

Milton Keynes Irish were due to visit in the Dudley Latham Premier Division Cup last Tuesday, but will now play today (Thursday 10th).

Steve Bateman’s side, who are 12th in the table, should also have welcomed ninth-placed Oxhey Jets to the Greenfleets Stadium on Saturday, but a water-logged pitch means this will also be rearranged.