Risborough Rangers hosting Leighton Town in top-of-the-table game
Leaders now 52 games unbeaten over four seasons
It’s the eagerly awaited re-match between Risborough Rangers and Leighton Town on Saturday, as the league’s top two teams meet at the BEP Stadium.
It will be one of the biggest games Rangers have hosted with plenty of support for both sides expected.
The Spartan South Midlands Premier Division leaders won 1-0 hosting Tring Athletic on Monday, thanks to a 78th-minute strike by Alex Kedzierski, extending their unbeaten league run to 52 games over four seasons.
Risborough also beat Holmer Green 6-0 on Thursday. A first-half hat-trick for Marcus Mealing and three more for Lewis Patrick, Josh Urquhart and Marcus Wyllie ensured 2021 finished on a high for Mark Eaton’s side.