Risborough Rangers at Leighton Town for first taste of Step 5 football

Unbeaten in the league for the last two seasons, Risborough Rangers start their 2021-22 campaign at Leighton Town On August 3 (Picture Swale Photography)

An opening day derby will see Risborough Rangers visiting Leighton Town for their first Step 5 game in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on Tuesday, August 3.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos kick off with a home fixture against Holmer Green while Tring Athletic have a trip to Oxhey Jets.

Risborough have added an extra friendly to their list, playing Egham Town on Thursday, July 15, ko 8pm at Thame United’s ASM Stadium on 3G.

For the second successive season the club’s trip to Jersey Bulls has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This Saturday Rangers are at Pistone and Ivinghoe, 3pm.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos host Ampthill Town in their opening friendly on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm and will welcome AFC Dunstable to the club on Tuesday for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Aylesbury United’s first pre-season warm-up is on Friday (July 9) at MK Irish, with a visit to Amersham Town on Tuesday (13th). Both kick off at 7.30pm.

Teams will be looking forward to Friday’s FA Vase and FA Cup draws.