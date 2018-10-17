Reynolds steps down as Aylesbury FC manager

Scott Reynolds has left his position as manager of Aylesbury FC.

After taking charge in the summer, Reynolds has opted to step down with the Moles near the bottom of the table and in poor form, not winning one of their last eight games in all competition.

“It is with regret that the club is announcing that for personal reasons and with immediate effect Scott Reynolds has stepped down as first team manager,” said a club statement.

“Scott joined the club in the summer with the objective of completely reorganising the playing structure and also to help rejuvenate things off the field, which with the help of his excellent backroom staff, he has achieved.

“Whilst on the pitch we have had a difficult start, Scott had the backing of everyone on the committee, as we endeavour to stabilise the club for the future.

“Paul Bonham will step up to manager, Matt Moran remains as assistant manager as does both Phil Cave as goalkeeping coach and Phil Duffy who will continue as kit manager with Antonio Mendes and Lucy Hume also continuing in their positions.

“An announcement on a new coach to strengthen the team will be announced in the next couple of days.

“Once again we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Scott for everything he has done this season in stabilising and helping to rebuild the foundations of Aylesbury Football Club.”