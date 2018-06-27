Reynolds pleased with positive first month as Moles prepare to unveil new signings

Aylesbury FC fans can expect new signings to be announced in the coming days, according to manager Scott Reynolds.

Reynolds was picked as the man to lead the Moles forward at the start of June when he took charge following the resignation of Kevin Poole, and despite a busy few weeks in the role, he’s pleased with how things have progressed.

“It’s been a busy couple of weeks since my appointment, including a holiday in the USA which meant conversations at strange times, but things are really progressing well,” Reynolds told the club website.

“My backroom staff is almost complete but we should be adding a physio this week and I’ve had some really positive conversations with players and the squad should start to take shape as early as next week when our first batch of signings will be announced.”

The Moles returned to pre-season training this week and have their first friendly, against the U18s, on July 7, followed by a home game versus an Oxford United XI on July 10.

“We had our first pre-season session and have already targeted a number of players both familiar to fans and also some that are new to the club,” added Reynolds. “We have also asked our current U18s to join us but these are open trials so all players are welcome.

“Weekday sessions will run from 7.15-9pm at Haywood Way, and we will also train on Saturdays between 1-3pm assuming there are no pre-season games planned.

“Another positive is the off-field activity since my arrival. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and we all have one aim and that is to make the team and the club competitive and to enjoy the season. Everyone is working together with regards to moving the club forward.”