Reynolds can’t wait to get started after taking the Aylesbury FC hotseat

Scott Reynolds has become Aylesbury FC’s third manager in the space of six months after his appointment was confirmed at the weekend.

Reynolds takes charge at Haywood Way following the resignation of Kevin Poole, who stepped down last month after a short stint at the helm having replaced previous manager Davis Haule back in March.

“I’m really excited,” said the new Moles boss. “I’m very happy with the appointment and grateful to the chairman and the committee for their approval and I’m already looking forward to getting started.”

Reynolds made a successful start to his managerial career when guiding Grendon Rangers from the the North Bucks & District Football League into the South Midlands League five seasons ago.

He left Rangers to join SSML Division One side Winslow United for an 18-month spell before heading over to Hellenic Premier League outfit Ardley United, but his time there was brief as, in the summer of 2016, he became part of the management team at near neighbours Leighton Town.

Reynolds eventually took the reins at Bell Close and enjoyed his most successful season to date in 2017/18, leading Leighton to fourth place in the SSML Premier Division, in addition to an impressive cup run in the FA Vase when they reached the last eight.

But he made the surprise decision to leave the club in May, paving the way for him to take over at Aylesbury, where he’ll be hoping to improve on last season’s second-from-bottom finish in the Southern League, East Division.

Joining him as assistant manager at Haywood Way is former Leighton and Winslow goalkeeper coach Matt Moran, whom Reynolds has worked alongside at all of his previous clubs. Having spent several years in the company of former Watford stopper Richard Lee, Moran will focus on match analysis as well as looking after the goalkeepers.

Ex-Aylesbury United player Lea Coulter, who’s recently retired due to work commitments and is now focusing on completing his coaching badges, will also form part of the management team as a coach, while Paul Bonham returns to Haywood Way after previously working with the club’s U18s team, the Development side and FC’s first-team.

Finally, Philip Duffy, who also worked with Reynolds at Leighton, will become an integral part of matchday preparation, responsible for ensuring all kit and equipment is ready for players and staff on matchdays and training sessions, and he will take over as the club’s official photographer.

Aylesbury are still actively recruiting a physio and sports therapist to work with their management team, plus a media student to help film home matches for highlights, analysis and publicity purposes. If interested in any of those roles, contact infoaylesburyfc@gmail.com for details.