​Proud Wells hails United's big win over AFC Dunstable

​Jack Wells was a proud man after seeing his Aylesbury United side come back from a goal down to beat AFC Dunstable last weekend.

Scorer Jack Wood celebrates after the Ducks beat Dunstable. Photo: Mike Snell.

​Behind at the break to Ethan Holt’s opener, headers from Ben Peters and Jack Wood in the second-half secured all three points and lifted United three points clear of the SPL Division One Central relegation zone.

And it left Wells reflecting positively when speaking to the club’s media channels after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’m really proud of the boys. That’s probably one of the first games in my tenure where I’ve really felt comfortable.

"We followed the game plan to an absolute tee with how we set up in the first-half and although Ethan took his goal really well we tried to stop them playing through the middle and did that.

"We said at half-time to keep doing the right things as we’re a team that scores lots of goals and to try and stop them going in at the other end as has been happening for the majority of the season.

"I actually thought that when we got back to 1-1 we found some more gears and it’s a massive performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’ve said a lot recently that we need characters and for people to take responsibility and they did exactly that today and it’s probably the proudest I’ve felt after a performance in my tenure.”

Aylesbury were due back in action on Wednesday night (17th) with a trip to Biggleswade FC, before then being on the road again on Saturday as they go to Barton Rovers, who sat two points behind the Ducks and have a game in hand going into the midweek games.

Wells said: “I’ve said to the players to have trust in me and each other and if they do the right things and do them consistently then we’ll be good for points at most places we go to.

"When we concede a lot of goals it’s down to individual errors and today we not made any errors and only conceded one goal so that tells you everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The players need to believe in themselves, trust themselves and trust us in the way that we set them up – which will change dependent on who we play.