Prestwood go top after Ayletico fold in Aylesbury's Saturday football league

The Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District league often gives its followers something special, it seems it’s the gift that keeps giving with some huge big scoring results last weekend, writes Marc Thoday.

In the ADL Premier Division after Ayletico folded and their results are expunged Prestwood have gone top after a great 3-2 win over Hale Leys, ending their undefeated run. Prestwood have played more games but two set piece goals from Callum Devine and Adam Bradshaw put them two up before a Hale Leys penalty, Devine then scored again from a corner for 3-1 before a late onslaught. Great Missenden are second after hammering Aylesbury Vikings 5-0, Charlie Brooks with a hat-trick. Leys are now down to third. Wendover are 4th as Tetsworth lost again, Ben Porter, Corbin Rose, Tristan Hardy & Bruno Passaro goals helping them to a 3-4 away win.

In Division One Wingrave’s unblemished record was ended as they fought back to gain a point in a 3-3 draw at Elmhurst, the villagers thankful to their keeper Lee Broomhead as Elmhurst led 2-0 and 3-1 after a goalless first half via Ex Nsunsa, Amjad Mirza and Oli Garcia goals. Two goals from George Morris in the last ten minutes grabbed a point. Their challengers took advantage as Daniel O’Sullivan scored 4 goals as AVD Sports beat Wendover Reserves 7-1 away. FC Bierton beat Aylesbury Raiders 5-2 to go third; Ian Pearce scored 4 first half goals at 0-4 before Raiders made the score a little more respectable. FC Aristocrat dropped points losing their first game to Tetsworth Reserves who grabbed their first win since the opening day. 5-1 the score: Jake Vinson from a wonderful Steve Southey assist, Chris Kent with a screamer. Ben Crawford, and Jamie Hill a brace. Stoke Mandeville and Rivets Sports games seem to involve a lot of goals so a 7-4 game was little surprise, the game was set at 4-4 before Mandeville took control. Stuart Creaser and Louis Gaywood-George with hat-tricks cancelling out Ryan Sunderland and Tom Staszewski doubles.

In Division Two there were goals galore. Leaders Aylesbury Vikings Reserves hit AFC Berryfields 11-0, ten of the goals in the second half they found their shooting range with a number of long rangers. Chris Cackett (4) Gus Hay 2, Jake Dann, George Bennett’s, Toby Dawkins, Connor Briggs all scoring. Prestwood Reserves went even harder with a 0-13 win at Rivets Reserves; braces for Jamie Gilbert, Ryan Coker, Jason Duncan and Jonny Mason.

Ludgershall Reserves came from 1-3 down at home to Stoke Mandeville Reserves with 10 minutes to go to win 4-3. Luis Silva’s hat-trick and a Jay Williams goal after Jack Rice (2) and Tonny Kagaba goals. Oving beat Thame B 4-3 away to stay in touch in 4th. Josh Dance leading from the front scoring an absolute worldy to get the ball rolling before completing a hat-trick, Rob Berridge with the winner.

There is a little mini league around the bottom six. Aylesbury Hornets built on last weeks win with a point as they draw 2-2 with Wingrave Development. Chris Djuric put the villagers ahead before Joshia Ruiz equalised and Simba Nyamazana made it 1-2 Hornets; Simon Heyes looping header equalising.

In the Cups Ludgershall got their first win of the season beating AWFC 3-2 with a 120th minute penalty winner in the Thomas Field Shield. AW had come from 2-0 down. Jamie Mai, Jordan Gill and Harry Andrews scoring. In the Presidents League Cup Long Marston got their first win in their local derby game at St Leonard’s. 0-6 the result; Goals from Karl Thomas (2) Nick ODonovan, Matt ODonovan, Lewis Wornham and Darren Caseman 1. The final game saw Aylesbury Vale ease to a 7-1 win over Haddenham Utd, despite being in the division below the form book and a Toby Ward hat-trick and Ray Lee-Long brace from the bench eased them to the quarter finals.