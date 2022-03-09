Pictures - Under 14s Dynamos runners-up as close cup final goes to penalties

After all the rain, and hardly any matches over the past week, we finally got back to some matches being played on Sunday.

The U14's Dynamos had their B&B Cup Final at Wallingford's stadium in Oxfordshire, but it wasn't to be the victory we all wanted.

Ascot were a decent team and started the stronger but Dynamos kept them at bay, only allowing a couple of long range efforts which Bobby Swain saved. At the other end Finlay Reeves was proving a handful and Harry Norman looked lively up top.

With no goals in the first half, both teams needed to make the breakthrough. The second half saw Dynamos improve and good play from Charlie Whitlock and Josh Woodstock, neatly unlocked the Ascot defence. At full time the match ended goalless and went straight to penalties.

Dynamos keeper Bobby Swain saved the 2nd penalty, but the referee adjudged him to have moved off his line...never seen this before in a Youth match. They scored the re-take. Then the inevitable...Ascot keeper saved a Dynamos penalty (no re-take) and Ascot won 5-4 on penalties. Such a cruel way to lose. However, the U14's Dynamos, managed by Woody and Gary Braathen, should be immensely proud of their achievements this season. They are still hoping to win the League and are still in the League cup as well.

The U15's Dynamos were in action against local rival Aylesbury United but lost out 2-0 in a close game. The U15's Youth team also came unstuck, losing 2-0 as well, this was away at Penn & Tylers Green. The U15's Colts made it an unwanted hat-trick of defeats at that age group as they lost out 6-1 at Singh Sabha.

The U13's Dynamos lost out in an 11-goal thriller on Sunday as they went down 7-4 to Ickenham Youth.

The U12's Youth played their best football of the season according to Mark Cox, winning 4-0 against a good Gerrards Cross team. All 4 goals came from his son, Charlie Cox. The U12's Colts had a very close encounter with Beaconsfield, eventually winning by a solitary goal. 1-0. Tyler Sims with the match winner.

The U11's Dynamos went ahead in their game but were eventually defeated 3-2 in another close game.

The U11's Youth lost only their second match of the season 4-2 to Aylesbury United but still sit at the top of the table.

Finally, our U8's Wildcats had their first ever game, away at Aston Clinton on Saturday morning. The young girls started slowly, conceding 4 early goals, however they grew into the match and eventually lost 6-1. It was great seeing the young girls enjoying their football and they will improve the more they play matches.

