Pictures show Italy fans from Aylesbury at Wembley celebrating Euro 2020 victory over Spain

Italy qualified for the Euro 2020 final by eeking out a narrow victory on penalties over Spain in their semi-final on Tuesday night at Wembley.

It was a thrilling nerve-shredding game, where Italy barely held on to a 1-1 draw to force a penalty shoot-out against Luis Enrique's men.

Ultimately, it was all over when Chelsea midfielder Jorginho rolled in Italy's fifth penalty to give the Italians an unassailable 4-2 lead.

One Aylesbury resident was lucky enough to have tickets to what has been described as the best game the 'new' Wembley has ever seen.

Aylesbury bodybuilder, Tony Montalbano, owned the Body Flex Gym on Cambridge Street for 25 years, attended the game with his family.

The proud Italian is a former British and world natural bodybuilding champion. He was able to take in the action with his 86-year-old father. It was a big effort getting dad into the ground as his legs ain't as strong as they used to be, Tony told the Bucks Herald.

Thankfully, Tony and his sister Rosa were able to secure a wheelchair for their dad so he could take in a truly special day for Italian football. After a long year of Covid-restrictions and lockdowns, the family were able to come together to witness Italy secure their place in a major tournament final, just three years after the Azzurri didn't even qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Now, Italy are all that stand between England and a first ever European Championship and their first major win since in 55 years. Like other members of Aylesbury's not insignificant Italian community they will be cheering for the one team that can stop 'football coming home' in Sunday's final.

