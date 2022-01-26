Pictures - Seven league games unbeaten now as Aylesbury Vale Dynamos beat Leverstock Green

Scorer Jake Baldwin is congratulated by Chris Stapleton

A 2-0 win over fifth-placed Leverstock Green extended Aylesbury Vale Dynamos’ unbeaten league run to seven games on Saturday.

Steve Bateman’s continued their great form, taking the lead just before half time.

A free kick on the half way line was sent into the box by Terry Griffiths, Chris Stapleton rose the highest and headed on where Brian Haule was lurking. He took a touch and smashed the ball past the keeper.

Ten minutes after the interval Callum Shortt won the ball and played it back to Alex Mitchell on the right hand side. He swung a great cross which fell to Jake Baldwin and he happily accepted the invitation to score.

The win keeps Dynamos 11th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, level on 33 points with Ardley United, who were due to be last night’s (Tuesday) opponents.

Then next Wednesday (February 2) Dynamos head to 18th-placed Baldock Town, hoping to add more points to their climb up the table.

It’s also been a good week for the club’s Under 18s Floodlit League team, who beat Dunstable Town 4-0 at home. Goals from Jude Guest-Brainch, Princewill Madu, Loui Bowman and Kris Collier secured victory.

