Pictures - Aylesbury Vale Dynamos' youth round-up

PICTURES OF DYNAMOS UNDER 16s v CHALFONT SAINTS

The U16's continued their recent good run winning 2-1 at home against a resolute Chalfont Saints team. A penalty from Owen Broughton, after Luzolo Melo was tripped in the box and a superb effort from Matt Holland, latching onto a pass from Kian McMillan and scoring, settled the tie.

The U15's Dynamos came unstuck against league leaders, Aylesbury United, 6-2 in the local derby leaving them still struggling to avoid relegation.

The U15's Youth really struggled against top of the league Penn, losing out 9-1 at Bedgrove Park.

The U14's Dynamos were in fine form again, making another final this season. They ran out 3-0 winners against Maidenhead United in the League Cup Semi-Final. Lets hope they win this one.

Rob Judge's U14's Youth, currently mid-table, played unbeaten league leaders, Singh Sabha and managed a superb 2-1 win. The team from Slough started the first 10 minutes stronger but the resolute tackling from Dynamo’s midfield, led by Alfie and Callaghan ensured no advantage was made. Dynamos grew into the match and Taylor, in his lone striker role, then managed some close control to wander into the area with the ball and put the ball past the keeper for a deserved Dynamos lead.

With around 15 minutes to go, one of the many awarded free kicks was knocked in by Brandon and Luca scored with his trusty left in consecutive matches.

The U14's Colts team lost out 4-2 against Langley in a close match.

U13's Dynamos finally got back to winning ways with a close 2-1 victory over Ruislip Rangers as they look to move up the table.

The U13's Youth team had an easier match as they defeated Naphill FC 7-0 at home. Ruislip Rangers Greens were the opponents for the U13's Athletic team but they lost out 3-1 in the end.

The U11's Dynamos have had a tough season and lost out 4-0 to a decent Holmer Green team on Sunday. The U11's Youth team also struggled losing 6-1 to Taplow.

The U8's had a real mixed bag of results winning 1, Drawing 1 and losing 2 matches against Downley Dynamos. They managed to score 5 goals with Bob, Cristian, Manni, Ryan G and Tommy getting the goals.

Finally Jonny Burgess U7's travelled to Thame FC and lost all of their games to a very good Thame team.

