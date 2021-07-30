Olympic dream over for Aylesbury's Ellen White with six goals in Tokyo 2020

Ellen White scored six goals in Tokyo 2020 (Picture Getty Images)

Despite one more goal for Aylesbury's Ellen White, completing her hat-trick against Australia with her sixth of Great Britain's seven in Toyko 2020 - her Olympic dream is over.

Great Britain were beaten 4-3 by Australia in extra time, going out in the last eight, just as they did in London 2012.

From 2-2 at 90 minutes, an exciting first period of extra time saw Caroline Weir have the chance to put Team GB ahead, but penalty was saved after six minutes. Just two minutes later Australia came back with Mary Fowler giving them a 3-2 lead at the turn around.

Then just a minute into the second period of extra time Sam Kerr's second goal for Australia extended their lead to 4-2.

But Great Britain weren't about to give up and fought back with White completing her hat-trick with another header to keep hopes alive at 4-3 in the 106th minute.

So it is Australia who go through to Monday's semi-finals.

Super striker White had kept Great Britain's Olympic hopes alive in normal time, with two second-half goals against Australia in the quarter-finals of Tokyo 2020 this morning (Friday).

Great Britain went behind to an Allana's Kennedy goal in the 35th minute, before White worked her magic to get her side back into the game.

The Manchester City star hit Team GB's equaliser with a clinical header in the 57th minute, then put them ahead just eight minutes later at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium , with her fifth goal of the tournament.

But there was agony for Great Britain in the 89th minute when Australia's Sam Kerr sent the game into extra time and potentially penalties.

White scored twice against Chile in Great Britain's 2-0 win and again in their 1-0 victory over Japan and was rested for their 1-1 draw with Canada in their final pool game.