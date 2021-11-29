Nine-goal thriller in hat-trick of wins for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos teams

Aaron Berry celebrating his goal with Callum Shortt

In a great week for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, the first team won their third game on the bounce and lifting them to eighth place in the league, writes Iain Willcocks.

They were victorious in a nine-goal thriller at Oxhey Jets, edging it 5-4 to take the three Spartan South Midlands Premier Division points after leading 3-1 at half time and 5-2 up after an hour.

Goals came from Aaron Berry, Callum Shortt, Dave Brown and two from Chris Stapleton, including an incredible overhead kick against their 14th-placed hosts in wintry conditions.

Dave Brown in AVD's win over Oxhey Jets PICTURES BY IAIN WILLCOCKS

Dynamos host Holmer Green in the league on Saturday before a trip to Leverstock Green in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy on Tuesday (7th).

The Development team were up against leaders Westfield Reserves knowing a victory would put them top. They won 4-1 in a superb game, managed by Damian Eatwell and David Percival.

Making it a hat-trick of victories, the U18s went second in the Southern Counties Floodlit league with a 3-0 win over AFC Dunstable. Manager Chris Juraszek has a great bunch on lads and they are playing some fantastic football.

Many of the youth section matches were called off due to frozen pitches, however, a few survived Storm Arwen.

Captain Dave Brown and his team mates celebrate a goal in their 5-4 thriller

The U18’s Sunday team managed a 1-1 draw at Downley Dynamos and they sit mid-table.

Dynamos U17s team just lost out 1-0 to Maidenhead in a tight match at Haywood Way. Despite that, Nick Ringsell was pleased with the overall performance.

The U16’s team were back to winning ways, defeating bottom club Harefield 6-1, with a hat-trick from Luzolo Melo and goals from Luca Van Danzig, Owen Broughton (penalty) and Adam Soley.

U15s Dynamos Manager James Moore, could not hide his emotions as his team won their first game of the season 5-2 at Beaconsfield. Finally they clicked and played some excellent football for the full 80 minutes. The win also moves them off the bottom of the table.

The U15’s Youth team drew 2-2 in a close match with local rivals, Wendover Juniors. Going 2-1 down, they showed character to get back and draw.

In a tight encounter, U14’s Dynamos won 1-0 against Marlow Youth to maintain their unbeaten record and remain top of Division 1.

In the U13’s age group only the Colts team survived the weather and they got a solid 6-0 win away at Wendover Juniors.

The U12’s Colts got a well deserved victory over Marlow United at Bowlers Field as they continue their good form.

In a very physical game, manager Nathan Poole, was please with the comeback after going behind to get a 3-3 draw away at Totteridge.