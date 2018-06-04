New Moles boss Reynolds ready for the hard work to begin

Consolidation is the first target for new Aylesbury FC boss Scott Reynolds who has promised fans he will work as hard as possible to bring stability to the club on and off the pitch.

It’s been a troubling year or so for the Moles who, despite finishing second-from-bottom, stayed up last season thanks to the fact that only one team – Arlesey Town – were relegated from the Southern League East Division after the FA undertook a restructuring process across the leagues.

Aylesbury have struggled to find an adequate replacement since Steve Bateman left the club two years ago despite appointing three different managers – Danny Gordon, Davis Haule and most recently Kevin Poole – during that time.

But Reynolds has enjoyed impressive success during his time as a manager elsewhere, leading Grendon Rangers into the South Midlands League before narrowly missing out on promotion with Leighton Town in the most recent SSML Premier Division campaign.

“I’m really excited,” he told sportsshots.org.uk. “It’s my hometown club which was one of the big appeals, as was playing in the Southern League. It’s a good opportunity to have a crack at this level.

“At the very minimum we hope to stabilise the club. There might be a slight rebuild but we’ll focus fully making sure we get the football right.

“I’m looking forward to working with the club to help the situation off the pitch as well as making sure we get it right on it and get good support from the fans and everybody else that’s involved.”

Reynolds acknowledges he faces plenty of hard work to reverse the club’s fortunes but he’s relishing the challenge.

“The first target is consolidation and stay in the division and then hopefully climb up as high as we can,” he added. “I have my own targets and expectations and where I’d like us to finish in relation to the squad that we will assemble.

“We’ve got a lot of preparation and planning to do before the season starts but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ll bring hard work and commitment, that’s what I’m all about, and it’s the same for all the staff and the players.

“Now is the time for the club to have a fresh start and a rebuild with a new management team so let’s have a go together and enjoy the ride.”