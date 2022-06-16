New managers appointed at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

New first team manager Michael East led their Development team to celebrate winning the Suburban League Central Division title last season

The first team will be managed jointly by Michael East and Liam Dwyer. East was the club’s Development Manager last season, winning the Suburban League Central Division at the first time of asking.

East has been involved in football from a young age, playing until fairly recently with the likes of Berkhamsted and Cockfosters.

He moved into coaching some five years ago at levels ranging from grassroots to Tring Athletic, where he was assistant manager.

Dwyer has joined Dynamos from Step 3 side Kings Langley FC where he was first team coach last season, as the team staved off relegation to deservedly retain their Southern League Premier South status.

This was his third spell with the club, previously having managed their Under 18s SCFYL squad.

Dwyer started his coaching journey in grassroots football at St Albans City Youth for over five years before brief spells at Burnham FC and Amersham Town first teams.

From there he moved onto coaching roles at Berkhamsted, Harpenden Town and assistant manager roles at Tring Athletic and Sarratt.

Dwyer also scouted professionally for Portsmouth’s first team, heading their non-league recruitment and more recently scouted for Stevenage FC’s Academy.

Between 2018-2019 he coached Team GB internationally to gold in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi with training weekends at the prestigious St George’s Park.

He has worked as the Physical & Mental Wellbeing Officer at Watford FC CSE Trust, as a Coach Mentor for Hertfordshire FA and is currently coaching at the PSA Academy U14s who won a national shield.

Dwyer’s achievements also saw him named Herts FA Coach of the Year in 2019.

Joining East and Dwyer will be Damien Eatwell, who was part of the development team's coaching set up last season. He has been coaching youth teams at Risborough Rangers for the last ten years and more recently Dynamos Wildcats.

Dynamos are now actively recruiting for all their youth teams for the new season.