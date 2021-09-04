New charity partner for Aylesbury United

Cliff Hercules and John Marsden (CCHF Trustee) display Aylesbury United’s new team warm-up strip, while Max Hercules (left) and Dr Andy Theobald (CCHF Trustee) look on.

PICTURE: Cliff Hercules and John Marsden (CCHF Trustee) display Aylesbury United’s new team warm-up strip, while Max Hercules (left) and Dr Andy Theobald (CCHF Trustee) look on.

Aylesbury United unveiled their new warm-up shirts at their game against Barton Rovers on Saturday – emblazoned with the logo of the club’s new charity partner, the Cancer Care & Haematology Fund.

Trustees from the charity – which supports the vital work of the Cancer Care & Haematology Unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Aylesbury – were present to celebrate the new strip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Hercules, the club’s most successful player, was also present, while son Max was in the Ducks’ starting XI for the match. Cliff played 669 times for the Ducks and scored 301 goals, while 21-year-old Max is already making a name for himself having made 67 appearances and scored 17 goals.

Cliff’s wife, Jo, was treated at the Cancer Care & Haematology Unit before sadly passing last summer.

The CCHF continues to finance extra provision, services and equipment for the Unit.