Nervous time ahead for Ducks after loss
The defeat, which came despite Brayden Daniel giving the Ducks a 13th minute lead, sees Aylesbury go into Thursday’s crucial trip to Kidlington just five points clear of the bottom three, although they have a game in hand on second-from-bottom Thame and two games in hand on bottom side Kempston Rovers, who are six points behind them.
So whilst the Ducks’ destiny is firmly in their own hands, defeat on Thursday would move Kidlington to a point behind them with a game in hand and leave Aylesbury without much room for error going into Saturday’s game away at Kempston with some tough games on the horizon.