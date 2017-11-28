Moles take the spoils after Haule’s moment of quality

A fine goal from Brian Haule helped Aylesbury FC claim three valuable points as they edged out Northwood 1-0 in the East Division on Saturday.

Moles manager Davis Haule had demanded victory at Northwood and it was a goal of exceptional quality by his brother Brian that met this requirement, ending a sequence of seven games without a win.

There were times in the game where the Moles needed to defend but they were never really in great danger from a misfiring Woods side.

The opening chance fell to Haule and he was unlucky to see his flicked header zip wide before Jordan Jenkins and Ashley Jenkins were then on hand to thwart the threat from the dangerous Jermain Osei.

The only goal of the game arrived on 11 minutes and what a goal it was. Ty Deacon attacked on the right and his lofted cross found Haule. With the ball almost behind him, the striker swivelled and shot brilliantly in one fluid motion, giving goalkeeper Brendan Hazlett no chance.

Jenkins saved bravely at Osei’s feet after the striker had been fed by Mahlondo Martin while Aston Goss, a shining light in FC’s recent struggles, was a thorn in Northwood’s side all afternoon and he played a delicious ball that almost put Haule in on goal.

In the next move, Tayshan Hayden Smith hesitated and his chance was lost when he should have taken a shot, and Martin was next in the FC box but his attacking compatriots did not have the anticipation to meet his teasing cross.

The Moles finished the half in the ascendency and a cross into the Woods box saw man of the match Ben Stevens unable to make telling contact.

The entertainment continued after the break. Kerran Lataille’s slide rule cross should have been met by a team-mate and this was followed by a real opportunity for Woods to equalise. On 52 minutes, Hayden Smith broke clear and as he tried to lift the ball over Jenkins, the FC stopper bravely saved low down.

Osei then had a half chance as the home side stepped up a gear, he found space within the box but then found the angle too acute and he could only hit the side netting.

Lataille was enjoying himself as he picked up the pieces from breakaway FC attacks. The forward could have increased his side’s lead on 64 minutes but he could only see his effort hit a defender’s legs.

Goss’s blast also fail to penetrate a packed defence and Deacon played in the umpteenth quality cross of the day but there was no one there to profit as FC began to retreat in protection of their position.

Woods’ Harry Newman caused Jenkins to perform another valiant save at his feet before the home side’s best chance of a leveller arrived. Jordan Jenkins and partner Derek Feyi had been excellent but a momentary lapse of concentration saw the ball fall to Newman, yet with the goal at his mercy, the midfielder contrived to blast the ball over the bar when hitting the target appeared far simpler.

That was to be the last real moment of danger as a free-kick deep in injury time from just outside the box had hearts fluttering but the wall held just in time to hear the referee’s final whistle.

The Moles are on the road to Hanwell this weekend.