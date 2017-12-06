Moles looking up after edging past Hanwell

Aylesbury FC put clear air between themselves and the bottom two with a 3-2 win at struggling Hanwell Town on Saturday.

A win on the road has been a rare thing for the Moles this season with their only previous away day success coming at Beaconsfield back in mid-October, but they recovered well from an early setback to overcome second-bottom Hanwell and climb to 17th in the East Division.

FC brushed the outside of the post with the first move of the match as Kerran Lataille was off target from 15 yards while Town’s Alfie Cain needed a little luck with a snapped effort on 12 minutes and ex-Mole Glen Yala saw his blast blocked by Jordan Jenkins.

Jordan’s brother Ash Jenkins kept out Charlie Mitchell but the Aylesbury goalkeeper was rendered powerless for the game’s opening goal as the lively Mitchell broke into the box and sent a rasping shot into the corner.

Lataille’s blocked shot hinted at a comeback and Garry Jones was the next man to have a strike, Bunting pushing his effort round the post, before the equaliser arrived.

On 39 minutes, Ty Deacon was adjudged to have been tripped and a penalty was awarded. Up stepped the ever-reliable Brian Haule to casually sweep home the equaliser.

The second-half’s first chance fell to home captain Oliver Duffy, who was too casual with his shot, while Peter Dean also had an effort that drifted wide as the home side made a positive start.

But it was all in vain when Ty Deacon popped up with a superb strike. With his back to the goal, the striker swivelled and lifted the ball over the keeper from the outside of the box and into the net. The goal’s quality was that good that the deserved applause came not only from the FC contingent but also from the home fans.

FC further extended their lead on 70 minutes. Hanwell had employed an offside trap to good effect but it was blown wide open as Haule played an inch perfect pass to the galloping Aston Goss. Bunting advanced but Goss saw a chink of light and coolly tapped the ball under the keeper’s body and into an empty net.

A home free kick deep into the minimum of four minutes added time saw Joe Chandiram rise at the far post to head past Jenkins and make for a jittery finale as the hosts piled forward, but FC held on.

FC host AFC Rushden & Diamonds this weekend.