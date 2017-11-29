Mitford is the man as his late strike gets United winning again

A late goal from Tre Mitford got Aylesbury United back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Chalfont St. Peter on Tuesday evening.

Aylesbury’s quest for three points finally proved fruitful as they ended a six-game winless run to move up two places.

With hosts Chalfont St. Peter on a fine run of form, and on a ground where they have a wretched record in recent years, few would have given the Ducks hope beforehand.

But Glyn Creaser’s side were well organised and more than matched their opponents, in contrast to the games against Hartley Wintney and Hayes & Yeading United.

Even so, it was a poor quality affair that looked destined to end in stalemate, until recently returned striker Mitford found the bottom corner five minutes from time.

On a chilly South Bucks night, the game was a fast and frantic derby from the outset, but clear cut chances were few and far between.

George Beattie thundered a shot wide and Victor Osobu’s shot was blocked for Chalfont while Aylesbury threatened through Sonny French, whose header came back off a combination of goalkeeper and woodwork, and Ben Seaton.

After a goalless opening period, the second began with Robbie Hastings shooting straight at Jack Sillitoe before Connor Furlong wasted what appeared to be a decent shooting opportunity for Aylesbury.

French drove in a shot just the wrong side of the upright from a half cleared corner just before the hour mark, but such efforts continued to be at a premium with the game desperate for some quality.

Both managers opted for changes as they sought that magic moment, and Aylesbury thought they had it when the ball was touched into French’s path but, with a rare clear sight of goal, he put wide.

The breakthrough finally arrived with five minutes remaining. Mitford brought the ball forward before taking a potshot from 20-yards that was perfectly placed into the bottom corner, past Dennison’s despairing dive.

It left little time for a home response and the Ducks defended resolutely once again to emerge as worthy winners.