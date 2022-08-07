‘Mission accomplished’ as Brackley begin with a win

Callum Stead celebrates after he opened the scoring in Brackley Town's 2-0 win over Scarborough Athletic on the opening day of the season. Picture by Peter Keen

The Saints defeated newly-promoted Scarborough Athletic 2-0 in front of over 700 fans at St James Park.

It was also a landmark day for Brackley legend Glenn Walker who made his 400th appearance for the club.

Having had an effort cleared off the line in the first half, it was Callum Stead who broke the deadlock three minutes into the second period.

Wes York was the provider as he squared the ball to Stead who lofted it over the onrushing goalkeeper for his first league goal for the club.

And then, with Scarborough trying to recover from the goal, Brackley hit them with a sucker punch.

The ball was recycled by Gaz Dean following a corner and it found another debutant George Carline who flicked it into the bottom corner to double the advantage.

The visitors hit the post late on but Brackley saw things out to begin the new season with a win and a clean sheet, something that was the cornerstone for them last season.

Boss Kevin Wilkin said: “The most important thing is the three points, so mission accomplished.

“The overall performance shows clearly we have work to do, a few better decisions and team cohesion and I would view the result in a better light.