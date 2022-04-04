Marc Thoday's Aylesbury & District Football League round-up

.

With just one more set of Cup Semi Finals to play this weekend coming the ADL reverted back to a weekend of a reduced set of League games with some intriguing results

The Premier Division finally finished after Wendover and Tetsworth played the last game with Tetsworth winning an entertaining game 3-6 to leapfrog their opponents into 4th place.

Ryan Binnee, Tom Gant, Tom Gibbons, James Hickling, Julian Reed and Jake Vinson scoring. Hale Leys finished champions and Aylesbury Vikings and Long Marston in the bottom two positions but with three withdrawals early on only time will tell with the future of the Top Division.

In Division one Wingrave and Bierton are certainties for promotion and only need a couple of more wins each to seal their positions back in the big time. Wingrave faced Elmhurst who were the only team to take points off them so far, a 5-0 thumping showed their superiority over the side who should finish 3rd. Danny Coggins, Dave Hedley, and a second half Taylor Brown hat-trick. Bierton beat Haddenham Utd 3-2, Matt Featherstone's brace cancelled out by Liam Thomas's double and Harry Alders goal. AVD Sports will try and stop Elmhurst as they beat Ludgershall 3-1, a mistake allowing them to score but Dan O'Sulivan, Jake Maddran and Callum Sweeny goals sealed the win. Tetsworth Reserves battle against the drop was helped by their opponents Aylesbury Raiders forfeiting which will give them a massive three points.

In Division Two the title race was blown further wide open as although leaders Aylesbury Vale defeated Stoke Mandeville Reserves 4-1 via a Toby Ward hat-trick their title rivals could now be Stone Utd who dealt a further blow to Aylesbury Vikings Reserves with a 2-1 away win, Sean Williment pouncing on two mistakes to go 0-2 ahead before Romario Todd- Jackson grabbed a goal before the break, Stone though held on in the second half to move within a point of their rivals with a game in hand. Stone's next game is against Vale, whilst Vikings also have to play Vale still.