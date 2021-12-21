Marc Thoday's Aylesbury & District Football League round-up

.

The final weekend of 2021 saw a great cup victory and some massive victories in a reduced Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League last weekend.

Result of the day goes to Stoke Mandeville FC who made it into the last 16 of the Berks & Bucks County Cup. Trailing 0-2 to Slough based team Pundit FC things didn't look good however a quick fire second half Stuart Creaser hat-trick, Louis Gaywood-George and Ryan McMahon goals turned the tie around. They do now have a daunting test against fellow side Hale Leys from the Division above, but one side will be in the Quarter Finals after the 8th January tie.

In League action it looks like no one can stop Great Missenden who made it six wins in seven as they top the ADL Premier at Xmas after a 3-1 win over Tetsworth. All three goals coming from distance as Mitch Cox, Joe Brittain and Danny Vegas all netted from afar. Hale Leys are back into second squeezing past bottom side along Marston 2-1. Marston went down to ten men early on through injury and Leys got their two goals before Long Marston's late sub appeared. 11vs11 on the pitch and Prince Osei Agyeman scored before Leys then also went down to ten men but held on for the three points.

In Division One it's now probably a two horse race for the title. With Wingrave games off FC Biertons 5-2 win over AWFC saw them move within 2 points. This time Luke Thomas grabbing the hat-trick with AWFC conceding three penalties. Bierton have played a game more but still face their rivals once more.

AVD Sports went down 5-2 at home to a rampant Aylesbury Raiders probably ending their hopes of the title. A very high line saw the game 0-2 to Raiders at the break but it could of been far more as the Raiders youthful pace caused havoc. Daniel Moss (2) Rhys Cairnie, Archie White, and Dan Lynn all scoring. Callum Sweeny wjth AVDs goals. Rivets Sports are on a seven match unbeaten run in all competitions with a three match unbeaten run in the League after a 3-1 win over Ludgershall. Matty Logan's spot kick after James Mabaudi was fouled, himself then scoring a header, Ludgershall got back into the game before Ryan Sunderland settled the tie.