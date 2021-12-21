Marc Thoday's Aylesbury & District Football League round-up
Stoke Mandeville through to last 16 of Berks & Bucks County Cup
The final weekend of 2021 saw a great cup victory and some massive victories in a reduced Michael Anthony sponsored Aylesbury & District Football League last weekend.
Result of the day goes to Stoke Mandeville FC who made it into the last 16 of the Berks & Bucks County Cup. Trailing 0-2 to Slough based team Pundit FC things didn't look good however a quick fire second half Stuart Creaser hat-trick, Louis Gaywood-George and Ryan McMahon goals turned the tie around. They do now have a daunting test against fellow side Hale Leys from the Division above, but one side will be in the Quarter Finals after the 8th January tie.
In League action it looks like no one can stop Great Missenden who made it six wins in seven as they top the ADL Premier at Xmas after a 3-1 win over Tetsworth. All three goals coming from distance as Mitch Cox, Joe Brittain and Danny Vegas all netted from afar. Hale Leys are back into second squeezing past bottom side along Marston 2-1. Marston went down to ten men early on through injury and Leys got their two goals before Long Marston's late sub appeared. 11vs11 on the pitch and Prince Osei Agyeman scored before Leys then also went down to ten men but held on for the three points.
In Division One it's now probably a two horse race for the title. With Wingrave games off FC Biertons 5-2 win over AWFC saw them move within 2 points. This time Luke Thomas grabbing the hat-trick with AWFC conceding three penalties. Bierton have played a game more but still face their rivals once more.
AVD Sports went down 5-2 at home to a rampant Aylesbury Raiders probably ending their hopes of the title. A very high line saw the game 0-2 to Raiders at the break but it could of been far more as the Raiders youthful pace caused havoc. Daniel Moss (2) Rhys Cairnie, Archie White, and Dan Lynn all scoring. Callum Sweeny wjth AVDs goals. Rivets Sports are on a seven match unbeaten run in all competitions with a three match unbeaten run in the League after a 3-1 win over Ludgershall. Matty Logan's spot kick after James Mabaudi was fouled, himself then scoring a header, Ludgershall got back into the game before Ryan Sunderland settled the tie.
In Division Two more twists take place at the top. Debutants Aylesbury Vikings lead the table at Christmas as Ludgershall Reserves were beaten 3-2 by St John's to miss the chance to top after Vikings game was postponed; Aaron Wilkinson Corey Connolly & Richard Mumford with The John’s goals. Aylesbury Vale took advantage to go second with a 5-3 battling win at St Leonard's. Lewis Walker's brace and a Toby Ward goal put Vale 0-3 ahead before Martin Gregory, Wes Emmanuel and Josh Stacey made it all square. 2nd half super sub Raimond Lee-Long settling the tie. Vale are two points off top spot with a game in hand. Prestwood Reserves got revenge on Stone Utd for a 0-5 home thrashing to win by the same 0-5 score line in the reverse fixture, Stone have games in hand but may now be out of the race. Oving are the form team with only one defeat in their last nine games, to the leaders, and their 8-0 win over AFC Berryfields puts them three points off top spot with a similar goal difference to their rivals. Aylesbury Hornets got their biggest win since they formed hammered sorry Rivets Sports Reserves 7-0, Jamie Spurden with another four goal demolition and even their keeper Lewis Bernard scoring direct. Thame B are on a three match winning run in all competitions as they brought Stoke Mandeville Reserves back down to earth ending their four game winning streak with a 5-2 win; Thame scorers Ben Ward 2, James Keeble and Nando Perna.