​Managerless Ducks’ delight with win at Bedford

​Wells left the club last week after the defeat to Barton Rovers, with former Tottenham and Millwall defender Dave Tuttle stepping in as caretaker for the 0-0 draw with Kempston Rovers on Wednesday and then Saturday’s victory.

No permanent boss had been put in place as the Herald went to press on Tuesday afternoon, Aylesbury due to host another top three side in the shape of Biggleswade Town this weekend.

Kennedy Feyi scored early on to put Aylesbury in front before Carl Mensah soon equalised, but a late winner from Brayden Daniel gave the Ducks a win that put them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Wells’ departure had been confirmed by the club prior to Tuesday’s draw with bottom-of-the-table Kempston Rovers, although Wells issued a statement saying he was due to resign from the role anyway after that match, irrespective of the result.

The club statement read: “We can confirm the club has parted company with manager Jack Wells with immediate effect.

“We’d like to thank Jack and his team for the hard work, commitment and passion for the club they have put in over the past year. We wish them all the best in the future.

“We will now begin the search for a new manager. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United, and Millwall player David Tuttle has agreed to take over as caretaker and will lead the team in the interim.”

Wells said in his statement on social media that he was sad his time at the club had come to an end.

He said: "To the chairman and board, I must thank you for the huge honour of letting me manager here, I’m sure my tenure will split opinions among many, but I only ever had the best interests of the club at heart and I’m genuinely grateful for the support.

"To the players I have worked with, those who have entrusted me with their time and development, I thank you.”