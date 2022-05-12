Manager reflects on Aylesbury United's season of three parts

Aylesbury United manager Ben Williams is hoping to better their 14th-place finish next season Picture by Mike Snell

Manager Ben Williams – who celebrated his 150th game in charge of the Ducks back in January – has been reflecting on the past campaign.

"It was in three parts really,” he said. “We had a really good start, a really good FA Cup run and we were doing well in league, although we fell a few games behind because of the cup run.

"Then we lost a few players to higher leagues and had to do a mini rebuild – and we suffered a massive dip.”

Among the key departures were Ty Deacon, Jamie Jellis and Max Hercules. Ducks also suffered several injuries, including Jamie Rudd.

At one stage, from just before Christmas to mid-February Ducks suffered ten straight defeats in their Southern League Division One Central fixtures.

It meant a spell of over three months without a win, from the 2-1 Harlow Town result on December 11 to beating Hertford Town 2-0 on March 19.

But they recovered to avoid any threat of relegation over the last couple of months.

"I thought we finished the last part of the season really strongly,” said Williams. "Once we got everyone back from injury and recruited.

“Once we got one good result under our belts it helped to build confidence. This year would have been a lot different with a full squad, but that’s football.”

April saw wins over FC Romania and Kempston Rovers and good performances against the league’s top two sides. Ducks were only beaten by the odd goal by Berkhamsted and champions Bedford Town in their last two games.

Aylesbury United finished 14th of the 20 teams, with 43 points from 38 games – with a dozen wins, seven draws and 19 defeats.

“The squad that ended the season I’m hoping to keep them all involved and most are keen to come back,” said Williams.

“I’m hoping to recruit as well, we want some local talent to come and join us and help us progress – and hopefully we can do the same for them as individuals. We’ll have a couple of months off and start back on July 1.”