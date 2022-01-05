Manager hopes Aylesbury Vale Dynamos can be a 'thorn in the side' of top teams

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos manager Steve Bateman

Manager Steve Bateman is hoping Aylesbury Vale Dynamos can be a ‘thorn in the side’ of the top teams in the second half of the season.

Monday’s game with Leighton Town was called off for a waterlogged pitch, but on Saturday Dynamos are due to make the short trip to Tring Athletic.

Since returning to the club in October, Bateman is ‘pretty pleased’ so far and looking forward to finishing as high in the table as possible.

The team have risen to ninth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, winning their last five league games and only going out of the Gladwish Trophy to Leverstock Green on penalties, after Bateman rotated the squad to see other players in action.

“Coming in I didn’t need to make wholesale changes and I think trust is building on both sides,” said Bateman.

“I think I’m getting more out of the players than previously and credit to them for grabbing the opportunity.

“It’s a different voice and regime and they have responded as I had hoped. There’s a really good vibe at the club.

“I want us to be highly competitive and trouble as many of the teams above, taking points off them.

“I’d like us to be a thorn in people’s sides this season.

“I came back on the basis we would do as well as we can this season - and then have a crack at it next season.

“But don’t write us off for this season. At some point the top teams have got to have their flat spell and if that happens we are in a position to capitalise on it.”

Bateman is pleased with the depth of the club, with U18s like Alex Mitchell coming through to the first team and Will Mullarkey from the Development side.

“Where we can promote players on merit we will do so.

“I knew quite a lot of people from my previous time at the club, but it has moved onto another level with the organisation, infrastructure and facilities all going up a notch.

“Results breed confidence and reflect in future performances as well,” he added.

“We’ve started scoring goals, although I’d still like us to keep goals out - and we’re working to improve that.

“We have found a way of playing that works for the personnel we have got and we look a different outfit now with the ability to score goals.