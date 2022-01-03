Luton reportedly taking a close look at Winslow United striker

Luton Town are reportedly looking at young striker Curtis Brown

Luton are reportedly taking a look at Winslow United striker Curtis Brown this week.

The youngster has played for the Spartan South Midlands League Division One side since U13 level, and has been in fine form this term, with 17 goals in 14 starts for the first team.

He bagged a hat-trick in the 8-2 win against Thame United Reserves during November, while was also on target for the U18s in their FA Youth Cup first round 7-1 defeat at League One side Ipswich Town back in October, drawing the visitors level at Portman Road, before their higher ranked opponents took over.

A tweet on Winslow's official Twitter page said: "Good luck to @CurtisB_15 who starts on trial with @LutonTown this coming week after being injured for the last month.