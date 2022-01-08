Hatters chief confirms Town's development squad are monitoring Winslow United striker

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton chief Nathan Jones has confirmed that the club are monitoring Winslow United striker Curtis Brown.

The youngster, who has been in impressive form for the Spartan South Midlands League Division One side this term, with 17 goals in 14 starts for the first team, headed to the Hatters for a trial period last week.

On Brown, who notched a hat-trick in the 8-2 win against Thame United Reserves during November, also scoring for United’s U18s in their FA Youth Cup defeat at League One side Ipswich Town, Jones said: “It’s with the development squad, so he won’t be quite within our airspace if you like, but it’s someone that the development squad and the academy have monitored.

“We’re constantly looking to improve, whether that’s under 8s, 9s, we want to recruit better players in all levels.