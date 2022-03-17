Ludgershall Reserves win ADL's first cup of season
1-0 victory over Aylesbury Vikings Reserves in Marsworth Reserve Cup final
We have our first cup winners of the 2021-22 season as Ludgershall Reserves defeated Aylesbury Vikings Reserves 1-0 in a close, tense but entertaining Marsworth Reserve Cup final at Tring Athletic's Grass Roots Stadium, writes Marc Thoday.
In a close first half neither team could find the breakthrough with only the odd long distance effort on target for the Vikings as both teams cancelled each other out.
The second half was far more interesting as Vikings laid siege to their opponents' goal but keeper Tojo Fernandez and his defence held firm while Jez Spreyers header hit the bar. Ludgershall's counter attacks were often dangerous without working the opponent keeper, until Sharif Ibrahim won and converted a penalty after 65 minutes for Ludgershall to put them ahead.
The final 20 minutes saw a raucous crowd cheering both sides on as Vikings desperately searched for an equaliser. Two missed wide open goals and you could see it was going to be Ludgershall's day as they celebrated their first trophy in a number of years.