Lots of close games for a change in Marc Thoday's Aylesbury & District Football League round-up

The Aylesbury & District Football League is renowned for often having high scoring games, goal thrillers or some serious tonkings. Last weekend saw a larger number of closer games.

After all it's all about the enjoyment; not just winning right ?!?

The first right game was the Thomas Field Shield Quarter Final between potential Premier Division Winners Hale Leys and mid table battlers AWFC of Division One. Despite the gulf in positions AWFC can come away proud of a good battle with one of Aylesbury's best as they went out 1-0; Matt Tattam with Hale Leys winning goal, the stats may say otherwise but many Cup games like this end in a thrashing.

In the ADL Premier Division Great Missenden know that all they can do is win their final games in their quest for the title. A 3-2 win over mid table Aylesbury Vikings got them the points but they struggled against a battling Vikings who played a third of the game with ten men and a small amount with nine. Missenden went ahead through Simon Gray before Joe Oxley's goal made it 1-1, Harry Antoinowicz made it 2-1 Vikings early in the second half before Elliot Johnson saw Red. Tom Gasiorowski's penalty made it 2-2 before. Jack Crawford header sealed the turnaround.

Tetsworth have six more games still, two against Hale Leys but could still finish a respectable third so their 6-2 over Long Marston was much needed having not won since early October. Chris Avery, Ryan Binnee, Tom Gant, James Miklem and Julian Reed scoring. Wendover beat Prestwood 2-1 away in the day's other game.

In Division One title favourites Wingrave eased to another win with the main thrashing of the day with a 7-0 win over 5th place Stoke Mandeville. George Morris with four of his sides goals. FC Bierton remain top by 4 points but having played three more than Wingrave. A 4-2 win over bottom side Ludgershall keeping them above the other chasing pack. Ian Pearce, Jay Court, Martyn Eldred on the scoresheet. There are probably just two other sides in the chase. AVD Sports squeezed past improving Haddenham 2-3, Ricky Gwilliam (2) and Daniel O'Sullivan goals cancelling out Matt Featherstone & Joshua Kidny goals. Elmhurst beat FC Arisocrat 1-4; Jonnifer Melo with a brace on his debut, Exaucee Nsunsa and Mohammed Waqar the others. Rivets Sports have won 4 out of their last 6 games and could finish a respectable 5th or 6th after a bad start; a 2-0 away win at Wendover Reserves thanks to James Mabaudi and Shawn Chalauya goals. Wendover are looking over their shoulders at relegation. Aylesbury Raiders and Tetsworth Reserves battled out a 4-2 win for the Raiders in the final game with a closer first half.

In Division Two after losing last time out Aylesbury Vikings Reserves took advantage of their rivals dropped points. They were made to work hard for their 4-0 win over Aylesbury Hornets, a class hat-trick from Chris Cackett and a Jake Dann goal the eventual difference after some nervous moments in the Vikings goal. Aylesbury Vale were held to a 1-1 draw at in form Thame as stalwart Kev Poole came off the bench to equalise with three minutes left, Vale are three points behind with two games in hand. Wingrave Development are also in good form with their 4th win in 5 games as they stunned Oving with an impressive comeback to win 2-3. Josh Dance's double made it 2-0 but classy James Richardson said his goodbyes to better things with two penalties that he won himself either side of a Matt Bungay header. That's two defeats in a row for Oving denting their title hopes. Ludgershall Reserves hopes are fading each week as they could only draw 4-4 with AFC Berryfields in a team neither could hold the lead. Luddgerz lead 1-0, went 1-2 down, 3-2 up and 3-4 down before snatching a late point. Their goals via Sharif Ibrahim (2) Luis Silva and Kenny Olaomo. Berryfields via Mikey Lavelle (2) Tom Ivan and Adam Fulker. Prestwood Reserves inconsistency could cost them a place in promotion as they went down to Stoke Mandeville 3-2. Tony Castielli, Louis Gaywood-George and Tonny Kagaba goals.St Leonard's new year fresh start continues as they beat St Johns 2-3 away; Goals scored by Jason Short, Lewis Brandon and Reece Martin. That's three games, two wins and just two goals conceded.