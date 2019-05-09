Long Crendon FC Complete the Treble!

Long Crendon FC have topped off a fantastic year securing the Oving Cup, The Berks and Bucks County cup and the Hellenic League Division 2 title.

Long Crendon FC who now ground share with Oxford City

The Hellenic Ground hop event attracted over 300 people but was not the result Crendon wanted drawing 0-0 against Yateley fc.

However this did not stop the end result of Crendon winning the treble, first wining the Berks and Bucks County Cup against Buckingham Athletic 3 nil, the Oving cup followed beating Great Horwood 4 nil and then finally securing the Hellenic League Div 2 Title beating Second place Langley fc 4 nil.

The Second team finished their Oxford Senior League campaign in a very respectful fourth place position.

Both teams have exceeded expectations this season and will be hoping to have more success next season.

Long Crendon Ladies Team poster will be placed on social media and local press this week and we will be holding taster sessions on training

over the next three weeks.

If you are interested in playing for either the Men's or Ladies team then contact admin@longcrendonfc.co.uk