How to stream the AC Milan vs Liverpool match online for free
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Liverpool will be returning to the Champions League on Tuesday night, hoping to get back to winning ways on the opening night of the new campaign, facing old foes AC Milan.
The side, who previously faced Milan in the 2005 and 2007, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, so they will be hoping to get back to winning ways this week.
However, Milan have also had a tumultuous ride so far, with the team currently in 9th after four games, despite a solid 4-0 win over Venezia at the weekend.
It's shaping up to be a thrilling match, then, with both teams having plenty to prove, and you can watch it for free on Amazon Prime Video.
If you're already a Prime subscriber, just sit back, load up the app and start streaming.
And if you're not a Prime member, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial by clicking here.
Not only will you get live Champions League matches, but you'll also get fast and free delivery, exclusive deals, free music streaming and more from the Amazon platform.
The shopping giant won the rights to 17 exclusive matches in 2022 and will be screening the competition alongside TNT Sports.
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 17 September at the San Siro, Milan.
