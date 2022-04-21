League title decider on Saturday - Risborough Rangers in top-two clash with New Salamis

In a winner takes all game, leaders Risborough Rangers host second-placed New Salamis to decide who lifts the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division trophy.
Rangers had the chance to seal the silverware on Tuesday evening, but 14th-placed Tring Athletic had other ideas, beating them 2-1 with goals from Jack Stevens and Godlove Oppong.
Having gone behind in the third minute, Risborough equalised in the 19th when Kieron Schmidt's cross to the far post was nodded home by Alex Kedzierski. Tring’s second came just after the hour.
Mark Eaton’s side now take on the tough prospect of New Salamis, starting the big game two points ahead – on 93 to their visitors’ 91 – so a draw would be enough for Risborough to be crowned champions.
A remarkable first season at Step 5 has seen Rangers win 29 of their 37 fixtures so far – including a 3-0 success over New Salamis away from home in the reverse fixture in October – with just two defeats and six draws in the campaign.