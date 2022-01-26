Leaders Risborough Rangers preparing for derby day with Flackwell Heath

Risborough Rangers Manager Mark Eaton (right) and assistant manager player Alex Sethi (by Charlie Carter)

With Risborough Rangers having no game last weekend the team are preparing for the big local derby at Flackwell Heath’s Wilks Park this Saturday at 3pm.

Rangers are still top of Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on 54 points with games in hand over the chasing pack of New Salamis on 52, Hadley on 50 and Leighton Town on 45 points.

After their unbeaten record of 52 league games came to an end earlier this month, the management team of Mark Eaton and his assistant Alex Sethi are optimistic that Rangers can start another good run, hoping to achieve promotion to the Southern League Division One Central (Step 4).