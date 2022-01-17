Latest results have potentially blown the three title chases wide open in the Aylesbury & District Saturday League

.

The Aylesbury District Football League is followed by many, rain or shine, a buzzing Edinburgh Playing Fields showed that last Saturday with three games and many a fan supporting them. What more could the teams give back but another set of interesting results that have potentially blown the three title / promotion chases wide open.

In the ADL Premier Division, it is now potentially advantage Hale Leys who absolutely destroyed their title rivals and league leaders Great Missenden 0-8. Leading 4-0 at the break it could of hit double figures as they turned on the style. Aston Goss 3. Grant Karwackinski 2, Daniel Parsons, Marcus Hussey & an OG. With a game in hand winning their final games will see them take the title, Missenden now May need a favour. In the other game Tetworth and Aylesbury Vikings drew 2-2 Vikings coming from 0-1 down. Akeel Khan and Joe Oxley scoring for Dynamos and Tom Gant and James Vinson for Tetty.

In Division One with the leaders not playing the chasing pack continue to put the pressure on. FC Bierton are now top after a battling 2-0 win over Elmhurst, their first league defeat in five games. Ian Pearce having an off day hitting the bar and missing a penalty before Liam Thomas scored in the second half, Pearce then tapped home to seal the win late on. AVD Sports got back to winning ways to take advantage of Elmhurst’s loss with a 9-3 win over FC Arisocrat; Tony O’Sullivan, Billy Freshwater. Callum Sweeny, Jack Maddran, Ricky Gwilliam. Kerry Jeffrey all getting in on the goals alongside a Daniel O'Sullivan hat-trick. Rivets Sports are on the rise as the Sunderland brothers sealed a 6-3 win over Aylesbury Raoders; Marc Sunderland with a first half treble to make it 0-3 before Raiders pulled it back to 3-4, Ryan Sunderland with his own treble in the second half. Stoke Mandeville beat Wendover Reserves 3-2 thanks to a late Daniel Gaffney goal. AWFC saw off Ludgershall 3-1: another Antonio Belardo penalty, Ricky Gomes and George Robinson scoring. The final game saw Haddenham thrashing Tetsworth Reserves 0-6 at the break before a serious head injury abandoned the game.

In Division Two leaders Aylesbury Vikings Reserves were not in action but their rivals missed the chance to go top. Oving were leading 1-0 at the break away at Aylesbury Vale via Arjan Shah before three quick second half goals from Jabbar Mohammed, Joe Kittle & Toby Ward turned the tie 3-1 to Vale, Josh Dance's penalty just a consolation. Vale are now in pole position with their games in hand. Ludgershall Reserves form has also dropped off as they were easily beaten 6-2 by Prestwood Reserves who although don’t have things in their own hands are only 5 points off top spot now; Jacob Hearn and Perry Rose with braces. There were some big wins by the two improving teams. Thame Utd won 8-2 away at Aylesbury Hornets with a number of new scorers; Steve Simmons 2, Eric Helmer, Loik Helmer, Kev Poole, James Keeble, James Luckett and Ben Ward. James Richardson scored five of Wingrave Development’s goals as they beat AFC Berryfields 7-1 away. St. John’s beat Rivets Sports Reserves by the same 7-1 away score line thanks to an Aaron Connolly hat-trick. The final league game was a rare 0-0 draw between Stoke Mandeville Reserves and St Leonard’s, a game played on 4g Astroturf, that’s two clean sheets in a week for the Saints.