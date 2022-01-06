Late goal agony for Aylesbury United in seven-goal thriller with Welwyn Garden City

Anthony Ball marked his return from injury with a goal against Welwyn Garden City (FILE PICTURE BY MIKE SNELL)

A 94th-minute goal denied Aylesbury United a point in a 4-3 defeat by Welwyn Garden City at The Meadow last night (Wednesday).

Jaedon Phillips’ first goal for Ducks had put them ahead in the 17th minute but it was 1-1 at half time.

A crazy passage of play then saw four goals in the next six minutes, as Anthony Ball marked his return from injury to re-establish the lead, only the visitors to score twice and make it 3-2, before a Mark Riddick screamer levelled matters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury, with one of their best performances of recent weeks, looked to have done enough to take something for the game, but the stoppage-time goal saw the points going back to Hertfordshire.