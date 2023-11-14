Late equaliser denies Ducks
Rocko Tamplin had scored twice to have the Ducks ahead in the closing stages, but Owen James netted in the 89th minute to ensure a share of the spoils.
The result saw Aylesbury drop into the relegation play-off zone, and Wells lamented the fact his side couldn’t hold on.
He told the club’s media channels after the game: “It was two points dropped today rather than a point gained.
"It’s really frustrating if we’re being quite honest. In the first-half we were really good and dictated the possession – we made 19 consecutive passes at one point – but we just lacked that little bit of quality in the final third.
"It was really important we started the game better in the second-half as that’s where we’ve been a bit weak and to be fair to Kidlington they changed what they did a little bit.
"We watched them on Wednesday and knew they’d be very direct and get around the knockdowns and we stopped them doing that in the first-half, but maybe allowed them to do it a bit too much in the second-half and ultimately that’s probably what’s cost us all three points.
"But there were still loads of positives to take – we had a really good performance last week against Biggleswade with nothing to show for it and while I felt we should have been out of sight at half-time given how we dominated possession, in the second-half we couldn’t back it up and a draw was probably fair in the end.”
The Ducks are now without a game until Saturday, November 25 when they go to Ware in the league.
That gave Wells a chance to reflect on his first year at the club and how he feels progress is being made.
He said: “I read a lot of people saying ‘it’s a shame what’s happening at Aylesbury’ and there’s a lot of agendas outside when I talk about what we’re doing, but I’m really happy with where we are.
"We’re in a better position then when I came in and have more points then a year ago too, plus a group of players than that I took over.
"There’s so many positives as a football club but we have to start turning these one points into threes and the nils into ones because if we can do that consistently we’ll be absolutely fine.”