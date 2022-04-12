Last two cup finalists decided in Aylesbury's Saturday football league

Tetsworth

Sometimes the motto ‘leave the best to last’ can be overused but we look set to have a cracker of a Presidents League Cup Final on the 25th April after two battling Semi Finals on Saturday gone.

The tie will be between Tetsworth on a possible swan song and Division One Wingrave who have reached their third final this season.

Tetty upset the odds holding Premier Division Champions Hale Leys to a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes before grabbing an extra time winner for a 2-1 win. Hale Leys will be frustrated in missing a number of guilt edged chances, many one on ones before allowing Tetsworth to sucker punch them. Julian Reed and Jake Vinson scoring for the winners. Wingrave were taken all the way by Division Two high flyers Aylesbury Vale before an eventual 3-0 win, the score was 1-0 via Taylor Brown’s cross shot looped in before the break, it remained that score until the 85th minute when Dan Farmer slotted home before Brown grabbed his second.

Wingrave

In the West Herts Inter League Cup two of the quarter finals are now known. Prestwood went down 4-0 to much fancied Croxley Green, they need to wait to see if Wendover win their final game. Great Misseden beat Rio Rovers 4-1 to ensure 2nd spot and against the team finishing 7th in Kings Sports.

In League action FC Bierton are taking Wingrave all the way in Division One, both sides were promoted this week with Bierton 1 point ahead but having played 3 games more than their rivals. A 5-4 away win at battling Tetsworth Reserves moving Bierton back to the summit; Ian Pearce (2) Martyn Eldred, Liam Thomas and an OG. The race fo 3rd place is no nearer being confirmed. AVD Sports beat Stoke Mandeville 3-1 to retain the spot but Rivets Sports are hot on their toes with a 6-0 win over Wendover Reserves; a result that all but relegates them, they must now win all of their final 4 games to stand any chance. Elmhurst bounced back from their recent disappointment hammering Ludgershall 7-1, the losers drubbing also too looks set to mean they finish in the bottom two Elmhurst's scorers were Jason John (2), Muhammad Abubakr (2) Mohammed Waqar , Ibrahim Khan & Martyn Melo. AWFC beat FC Aristrocrat 2-1 and they do have an outside chance if results go their way; Bruno Ferreira with a brace.

In Division Two Aylesbury Vikings Reserves went back to top spot with a 4-1 win over Stoke Mandeville Reserves, thanks to a Chris Cackett double, his 15th and 16th goals of the season. They lead Aylesbury Vale by a point but they do have 3 games in hand, albeit against sides around them in a top four that has secured that's the lowest they can finish, but in what order the next 3 weeks games will determine.