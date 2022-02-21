Just eight games survive in ADL - round-up by Marc Thoday

.

The wind was the fear for Saturday's games as no one likes air-flow football but sadly the two-hours quick downpour cancelled many a local ADL game. Not everyone has a nice 4g to play on.

Well done for the eight home sides and the referees that did battle the odd boggy pitch and played their games.

There were was some cup joy for both Tetsworth sides. In the Presidents League Cup Tetty Firsts beat Long Marston 4-2 after extra time. Tetty should of been out of sight before Julian Reed put them ahead. Jake Vinson made it 0-2 before a penalty got Marston back into the game and battled well to grab a last minute equaliser. However losing a man to injury in extra time saw Tetsworth beat the 10 men eventually, Vinson with his second and Jordan Lawrence scoring to reach the Semi Finals.

In the ADL Reserve Cup Tetsworth Reserves ravaged Rivets Sports Reserves from the division below 11-0, despite both teams having difficult seasons this was a big win. Ricky Blake (3) and Ben Crawford (4) the headline scorers.

Prestwood completed the line up of the Semi Finals of the Thomas Field Shield with a 5-2 win over Wendover. Going 1-0 up two quick goals in 5 minutes via Tristan Hardy & Jez Robinson looked like Wendover had control before an equaliser before half time. The second half a different story as 3 goals with no reply saw Prestwood into the last four.

In League Action there was just one Division One game as Wingrave went back to the summit with a 6-2 win over AWFC, winning both halves 3-1 they seem unbeatable as they made it 15 wins from 16 games. George Morris scoring 4 and Taylor Brown a brace.

In Division Two most games were on. Aylesbury Vale went back to thumping St Johns 11-2, goal difference could be key.

Raymond Lee-Long four goals, 2 each from Toby Ward & Lewis Walker, Brian Botha, Mahdi Habib and Ben Pollmer the other. Josh Edworthy with the losers' goals.

Aylesbury Vikings Reserves went 1-0 down early to Wingrave Development via a Dan Mott goal but they out passed their opponents to eventually win 5-1 despite some battling defending. Akeel Khan (2) Rom Todd-Jackson. Jake Dann and Tom Watts netting.

Thame B went 0-1 behind to Prestwood Reserves Perry Rose goal, before three goals in ten minutes from Daniel Pounds (2) & Bradley Young-Webb turned the game in the first half. Prestwood got themselves back in the game in the second half via a Ross Coker screamer and finally equalised via a Dennis Brown penalty for 3-3 and could of gone onto win it before settling for a point.