A former Labour Party leader has praised the community spirit shown at Aylesbury Football Club matches in a recent interview.

Jeremy Corbyn told The Guardian about how he enjoyed watching the Ducks compete in the 1990s.

He was speaking to the newspaper about the current state of grassroots football, in a feature that also showcased his son, Ben, who his own football academy and used to work for Arsenal.

Mr Corbyn, who is currently the MP for Islington North, said: “When there was a corner, they’d take their time so the crowd, 200 or 300, could walk round to that side of the ground.

“Then, on the rare occasions that Aylesbury scored, the players would form a semi-circle and flap their arms around like ducks, Aylesbury ducks. That’s real. That’s entertainment. It reminds us that football can be incredible.”

He told interviewer, Donald McRae, how he used to visit Aylesbury when his son’s, Ben and Seb, were youngsters to watch the Bucks football team in action.

During the wide-ranging interview, the man who twice stood to become the UK’s Prime Minister, talked about his conflicted feelings about modern football. Specifically, Mr Corbyn mentioned how money has become one of the most important deciders at the top level of the sport.

He added: “I get really fed up. Next season’s champions will be decided on the transfer market more than anywhere else.

"I remember leafleting outside Arsenal before a Spurs game, trying to get Arsenal to become a London living-wage employer, which they did eventually. But there was not much interest.”

Aylesbury Football Club has infamously faced very different financial and logistical challenges in recent years.

Despite local campaigning and political projects, the football club has not hosted games within the county town since 2006. Although, not approved at present, there has been applications to transform the former stadium into a new housing development.

Ben Corbyn, who has worked in football for almost two decades, shares similar views to his dad. He said: “The essence of the game still exists in grassroots communities. But as a fan it’s difficult. The more football becomes globalised, the better the quality because you’re watching world-class players. The trade-off is losing the essence of football.”