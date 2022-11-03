Aylesbury United boss Jack Wells

The 31-year-old joins the Ducks from Southern League Premier Division outfit North Leigh, where he has been working as first team coach under manager Eddie Odhiambo.

Wells has also previously held coaching roles at Wantage Town, Stratford Town and Redditch United, and in the past worked in the academy at Northampton Town, as well as head of female football and the ladies team boss at Oxford City.

Aylesbury chairman Graham Read revealed the club received more than 35 applications to replace Ben Williams at the helm, wit that number being whittled down to three people who were interviewed.

And it is Wells who has come out on top.

“After much deliberation, I have appointed Jack Wells as our new first team coach," said Read. "He will be taking over with immediate effect.

"Jack and his team will not be making wholesale changes to our current squad, but has been asked to bring in some ‘older heads’ to stabilise and guide the younger players."

Paul Batchelor has been working as caretaker manager since Williams left the club, and he took charge of Sunday's 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Biggleswade FC.

Batchelor will now return to his previous role as coach in the Ducks' academy and junior section.

"I would personally like to thank Batch for supporting us through this period, and am really pleased he will still be involved in the club," said Read. “Moving forward, we wish Jack the best of luck in his new role.”

Wells is set to take charge of his first game on Saturday, and it is going to be a tall order as the Ducks travel to second-placed Ware.

He takes over a side sitting 16th in the Southern League Central Division table, three points above the drop zone having won three of their 12 league games to date.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos endured a disappointing weekend as they suffered a 1-0 Gladwish Challenge Cup Trophy defeat at home to big-spending Spartan South Midlands League Division One leaders Real Bedford FC.

Vale were also on the wrong end of the scoreline on Tuesday night as they lost 6-2 to Beaconsfield in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup.

On Saturday it is back to Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division action when Dynamos entertain St Panteleimon.