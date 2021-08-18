It's FA Cup weekend for Ducks, Rangers and Tring fans

Risborough Rangers goalscorers in their 7-0 win over Broadfield United Marcus Wylie, Asher Yearwood who hit a hat-trick, Sam Pekun who added a brace and Josh Urquhart

It’s Emirates FA Cup weekend for Aylesbury United, Risborough Rangers and Tring Athletic fans in the preliminary round of the competition.

After their success over Fairford Town, Ducks host Brimscombe & Thrupp in a Sunday fixture at The Meadow, kicking off at 1pm.

In the meantime tonight (Wednesday) United are in Pitching In Southern League Division One Central action – hoping to get their first points on the board after being beaten 2-0 by Didcot Town in their opening fixture at the weekend – Ducks visit Kidlington for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Callum Shortt (left) and Chris Shennan after Dynamos only goal v Leverstock Green (Pictures by Iain Willcocks)

Risborough Rangers, who host Ascot United in their FA Cup tie on Saturday at the BEP Stadium at 3pm, are on something of a high after starting life at Step 5 in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Their opening draw with Leighton Town was followed on Saturday by a 7-0 victory over Broadfields United and sees them third in the table behind Leverstock Green and Hadley who have a 100 per cent record.

A hat-trick by Asher Yearwood, brace for Sam Pekan and goals for Marcus Wylie and Josh Urquhart overcame Broadfields, who had won both their league opener with London Colney and FA Cup game 4-1.

Goalkeeper Jack Brooker also saved a second-half penalty to ensure a clean-sheet at the other end.

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos' Captain Terry Griffiths in Saturday's game

In the same division Aylesbury Vale Dynamos are still looking for their first win of the season after going down 4-1 at home to Leverstock Green on Saturday. Callum Shortt scored their consolation six minutes from time.

After their 1-0 FA Cup exit to Longlevens, Dynamos are back in league action again on Saturday hosting Crawley Green, hoping to add to their opening night point gained from their draw with Holmer Green .

Dynamos have completed a deal to work in partnership with PSA (Pro Sports Academy) and former Dynamos player, Joe Fitzgerald, is running the new Saturday Soccer School himself with his team of coaches.

Sessions will start at Haywood Way with Reception Year children from 9am-10am and Year 1 from 10am-11am.

AVD's Dan Wilson with a tackle against Leverstock Green

For details, please email [email protected]

Tring Athletic fans have a trip to Gloucestershire for their FA Cup game on Saturday, having beaten Keynsham Town 3-0 in the extra preliminary round.