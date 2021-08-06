It's a home FA Cup weekend for Ducks, Dynamos, Rangers and Tring

Harry Jones scoring for Aylesbury United against Risborough Rangers in their friendly last weekend (Pictures by Mike Snell)

Aylesbury United finished their pre-season warm ups with a 3-1 win over Risborough Rangers last weekend thanks to goals from Pierce McNamara, Jamie Jellis and Harry Jones.

Their focus now switches to the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round match against Fairford Town on Saturday, as Ducks welcome fans to The Meadow for the first competitive match since the FA Trophy defeat against Margate in November. Rangers host Lydney Town in their FA Cup game, with Tring hosting Keynsham Town and Dynamos welcoming Longlevens.

The final friendly of pre-season was a good work out for Rangers as the team bonded ready for their Spartan South Midlands Premier Division season, playing at Step 5 for the first time.

They drew 1-1 at Leighton Town in the opening night of the league on Tuesday (August 3), with Aylesbury Vale Dynamos coming back from 2-0 down at half time to draw 3-3 with Holmer Green and Tring Athletic also drawing 1-1 with Oxhey Jets, all in the Premier division.